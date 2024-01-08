Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is River Street Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

