Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.76

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 693741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,158,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

