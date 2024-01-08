Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

GROY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gold Royalty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Royalty by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

