Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.39

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 315018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

