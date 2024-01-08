Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Jim Haynes Buys 2,500 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Haynes bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($18,623.46).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of LON GHH opened at GBX 592 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 541.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.50. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 415 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.53).

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

