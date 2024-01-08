Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.16.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 93.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

