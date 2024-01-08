Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Down 17.4%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 148,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 21,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

