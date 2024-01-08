Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Mark W. Sheahan Sells 12,884 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $83.58. 178,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,067. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

