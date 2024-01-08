Graypoint LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,372. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

