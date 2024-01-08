Graypoint LLC Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.13. 17,104,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,405,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

