Graypoint LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

