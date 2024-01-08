Graypoint LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $127.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,437. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

