Graypoint LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. 676,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
