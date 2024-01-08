Graypoint LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. 676,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.