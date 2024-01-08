Graypoint LLC Invests $2.09 Million in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.23% of MidCap Financial Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 36,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,611. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $909.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.52.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

