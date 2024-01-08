Graypoint LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 376,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.58. 276,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,841. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

