Graypoint LLC Invests $4.19 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Graypoint LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.99. 367,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,619. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.