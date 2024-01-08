Graypoint LLC Purchases 117,622 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 355.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGIB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,995. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

