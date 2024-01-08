Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 105,869 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.