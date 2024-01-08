Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 162,768 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. 79,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.