Graypoint LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.84. 437,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,395. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

