Graypoint LLC Sells 533 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 319,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

