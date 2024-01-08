Graypoint LLC Takes $2 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.21. 68,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

