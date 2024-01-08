Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

