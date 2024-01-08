Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 8.68 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £441.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15).
About Greatland Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.