Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Insider Patrick Murphy Buys 362,610 Shares

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Murphy acquired 362,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$100,080.36 ($68,081.88).
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Green Technology Metals Company Profile
