GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

