Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 5.6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. 8,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guild

Guild Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $788.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.