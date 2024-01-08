Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 379,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

