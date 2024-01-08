Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 1,947,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,174,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

