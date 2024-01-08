Harpoon Therapeutics’ (HARP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HARP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 112.4 %

Shares of HARP stock traded up $11.86 on Monday, hitting $22.41. 7,237,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 555,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

