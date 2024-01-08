HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Increased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,974. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.