Head to Head Analysis: Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) vs. Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lee Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $15.91 billion 3.13 $1.01 billion $1.52 91.47

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 0 16 11 1 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lee Pharmaceuticals and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $176.04, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 3.54% 13.93% 3.53%

Volatility and Risk

Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, indicating that its share price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.