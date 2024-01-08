Head-To-Head Comparison: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -28.45% -19.17% -13.35% Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $28.79 million 4.10 -$13.35 million ($0.25) -28.44 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.20) -1.13

Analyst Ratings

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrainsWay and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 481.95%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

