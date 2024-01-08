Head to Head Contrast: Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Endologix and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.29%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endologix and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $65.21 million 1.24 -$37.16 million ($1.18) -2.37

Endologix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -47.81% -70.12% -31.99%

Summary

Neuronetics beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

