Head-To-Head Contrast: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) vs. Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Worthington Steel and Gerdau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gerdau 0 4 0 0 2.00

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Gerdau has a consensus target price of $5.41, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Gerdau.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Gerdau 11.27% 16.81% 10.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worthington Steel and Gerdau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Worthington Steel and Gerdau’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gerdau $15.96 billion 0.53 $2.21 billion $0.97 4.98

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gerdau beats Worthington Steel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. It also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, the company operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

