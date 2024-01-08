Head to Head Survey: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) vs. Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Radware and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than Augmedix.

This table compares Radware and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.42 -$170,000.00 ($0.45) -35.56 Augmedix $40.93 million 5.44 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -10.55

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -7.35% -2.39% -1.36% Augmedix -49.55% -2,702.83% -53.58%

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats Augmedix on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

