Head-To-Head Survey: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell and Vericel are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A -66.89% Vericel -5.54% -5.19% -3.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell $673,000.00 48.67 -$79.38 million ($0.30) -1.03 Vericel $163.70 million 10.14 -$16.71 million ($0.23) -151.26

This table compares Gamida Cell and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gamida Cell and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 5 0 2.83

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,640.81%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $41.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Vericel.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, an investigational NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

