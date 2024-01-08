Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.38

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.38 and last traded at $140.35, with a volume of 7992866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

