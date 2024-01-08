Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $17.51 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 8.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $64.73. 594,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

