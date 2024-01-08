Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.21. 219,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

