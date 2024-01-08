Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 637 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 755,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,371,000 after acquiring an additional 85,510 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $219,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 189,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 419,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.68. 106,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

