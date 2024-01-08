Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 6.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $83.92. 340,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,073. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.