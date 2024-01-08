Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,900 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 4.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,862 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. 547,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

