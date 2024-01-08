HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Lifted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,477 shares of company stock worth $4,260,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

