Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.10

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 28075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

About Heidelberg Materials

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.