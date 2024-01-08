Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.19. 123,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,519. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

