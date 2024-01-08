Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,724. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

