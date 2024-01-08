Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up to $115.98

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.98, but opened at $119.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $118.44, with a volume of 92,767 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

