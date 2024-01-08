Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.40. 281,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 873,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

