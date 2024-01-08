Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 10,347 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.22. 470,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

